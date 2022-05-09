iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.00

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

