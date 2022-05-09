iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $11,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000.

Shares of EWZS stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.37. 27,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

