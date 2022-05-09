iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Raised by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.56. 4,281,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,246,805. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.