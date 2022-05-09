iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 279,150 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $68,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $365,022,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,729,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,626,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,254,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,809,191. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

