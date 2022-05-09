iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.55

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 139045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 438.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

