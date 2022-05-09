iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.62

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.62 and last traded at $43.62, with a volume of 22799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.