iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $70.00

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.00 and last traded at $70.01, with a volume of 3200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,482 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,765,000 after purchasing an additional 998,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

