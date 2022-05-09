iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Raised by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $61,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 458,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,901,000 after buying an additional 154,510 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period.

IVE traded down $3.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,328. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.69 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.48.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

