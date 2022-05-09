iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after buying an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $1.94 on Monday, reaching $97.07. The company had a trading volume of 241,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.58. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $97.90 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

