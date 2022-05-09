iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 80,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 856.6% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 35,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 32,192 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.18. 4,995,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,501,395. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.74 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

