Ithaka Group LLC Has $27.18 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ithaka Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,673 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises 3.3% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $27,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after purchasing an additional 695,661 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,141,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,845,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares during the period.

Shares of VEEV traded down $8.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $165.93 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

