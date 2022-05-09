Ithaka Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Ithaka Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Unity Software comprises 0.8% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in U. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Unity Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,345,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,488. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 2.64. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

