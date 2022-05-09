Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.65. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full year earnings of $20.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.45 to $21.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $22.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.90 to $23.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The business’s revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NYSE JXN opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,153,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 65,680 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $9,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

