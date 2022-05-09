Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 10,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $841,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,214,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Thursday, April 28th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $1,675,800.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $836,600.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.62. 1,814,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.70. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after buying an additional 1,470,498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after buying an additional 107,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,465,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.