Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Mizuho

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JCI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 449,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 38,418 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.