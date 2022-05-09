Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.55. 304,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,002,759. The stock has a market cap of $467.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.