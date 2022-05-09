JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 307

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($2.94) to GBX 307 ($3.84) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 350 ($4.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 280 ($3.50) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.35) to GBX 319 ($3.99) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 338.20 ($4.22).

Get Trainline alerts:

LON TRN opened at GBX 311.90 ($3.90) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 240.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.43. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 458.20 ($5.72).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.