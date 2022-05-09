Jupiter (JUP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $6.77 million and $244,388.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00021239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00180627 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.00564974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00036035 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,436.50 or 1.86384368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 945,850,227 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

