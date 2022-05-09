JUST (JST) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

JUST (JST) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0538 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $392.55 million and approximately $86.92 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.00598274 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00132836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035677 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,626.97 or 1.96503598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars.

