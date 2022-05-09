Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Trading Up 2.7%

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.78. Approximately 35,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 864,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Get Kennametal alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

In other Kennametal news, Director William M. Lambert bought 36,698 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kennametal by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $1,968,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Kennametal by 127.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 42,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $1,033,000.

Kennametal Company Profile (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.