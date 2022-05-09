Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $100.12

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.12 and last traded at $100.35, with a volume of 14635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kerry Group from €127.00 ($133.68) to €122.00 ($128.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($142.11) to €128.00 ($134.74) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Kerry Group from £136 ($167.67) to £137 ($168.91) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kerry Group from €115.00 ($121.05) to €120.00 ($126.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kerry Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,517.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

