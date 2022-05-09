Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $133.92

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $133.92 and last traded at $134.22, with a volume of 8234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

