Kier Group (LON:KIE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $74.30

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.30 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 75.02 ($0.94), with a volume of 309111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($0.96).

The stock has a market capitalization of £334.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.36.

About Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the U.K.

