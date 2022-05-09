Kiltearn Partners LLP Acquires 369,700 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 369,700 shares during the period. BorgWarner comprises approximately 2.8% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $67,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 33,809 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $4,620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,045,000 after acquiring an additional 122,537 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $2,289,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWA traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.82. 2,280,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,377. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Several research firms have commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

