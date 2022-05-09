Kiltearn Partners LLP Buys New Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,491,000. Liberty Global comprises about 1.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.26% of Liberty Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,356,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Liberty Global by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,738,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,608 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBTYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

Shares of LBTYA traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,463. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $523,625.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,690 shares of company stock worth $3,612,997. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

