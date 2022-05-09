Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $54.27 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.2% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $54,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,798,000 after buying an additional 250,645 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after buying an additional 231,483 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded down $10.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $438.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,012. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $447.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.27.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

