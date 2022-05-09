Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $93.80 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,553,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 3.9% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Citigroup worth $93,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 156.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,321,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,342,115. The firm has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

