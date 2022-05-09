Kineko Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $9,566.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kineko has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

