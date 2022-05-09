Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.41). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 205,803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,568,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,540,000 after purchasing an additional 621,032 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $7.90. 375,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.23. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

