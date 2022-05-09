Klimatas Price Reaches $0.0080 (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded 57.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 61.2% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $5,801.51 and approximately $46.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.