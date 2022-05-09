Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.79

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $517.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Koppers by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Koppers by 84.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 6.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 12.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 28,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 1.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

