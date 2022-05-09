Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.55

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 22247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $42,673,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $30,629,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 317.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,117 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,995,000 after purchasing an additional 383,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

