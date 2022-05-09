Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 1.9% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.88.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,384 shares of company stock worth $931,020 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $10.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.26. 680,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,703. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $232.01 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.