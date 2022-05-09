Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $97.43

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $97.43 and last traded at $97.49, with a volume of 38432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.35.

LAMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.95 and its 200-day moving average is $113.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,810 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

