Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Position Reduced by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of LW opened at $63.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

