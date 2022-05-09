LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LGVCU)

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 10th. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

LGVCU stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03.

Get LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue an acquisition opportunity in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.