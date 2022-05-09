Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,112.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,548. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth $98,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPI stock traded down $9.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.51. 1,161,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,785. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.55. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

