Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Up 3.3%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $11.95. 51,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 885,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWIM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Latham Group had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $138.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Latham Group by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,516,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,978 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Latham Group by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 600,998 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,969,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Latham Group by 4,265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 342,754 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Latham Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 323,851 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

