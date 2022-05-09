Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Up 3.3%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $11.95. 51,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 885,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SWIM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Latham Group by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,516,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,978 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Latham Group by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 600,998 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,969,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Latham Group by 4,265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 342,754 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Latham Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 323,851 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
