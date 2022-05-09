Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bunge by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 4.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 3.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 9.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 130,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,211,716 shares of company stock valued at $126,841,509. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $115.23 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.64 and its 200 day moving average is $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

