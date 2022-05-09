Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,011,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 92,018 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,107,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $56.14 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.