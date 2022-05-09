Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 593.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 152.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN stock opened at $105.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day moving average is $113.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

