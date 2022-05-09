Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 653,915 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth $56,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

ITUB opened at $4.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

