Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,278 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tata Motors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Profile (Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.