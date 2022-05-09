Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $8.58 Million Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 182.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,914 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Schrödinger worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,331,000 after purchasing an additional 654,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schrödinger by 94.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after acquiring an additional 570,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,587,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,065,000. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth $4,113,000. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Shares of SDGR opened at $25.03 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

