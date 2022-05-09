Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 124.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $48.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.40. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

