Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $11.86 Million in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,861,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Globe Life at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Globe Life by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,125,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,458,000 after buying an additional 36,502 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Globe Life by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Globe Life by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $100.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.24 and a 200-day moving average of $98.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $3,960,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,535. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

