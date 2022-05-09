Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 156.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,628 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIGZ. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Keystone Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $26,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.