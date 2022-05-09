Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,813 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 35,303 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,741 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.95.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

