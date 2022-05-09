Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 6,397 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of CyberArk Software worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $126.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.69. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $114.65 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

