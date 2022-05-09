Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 864 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $137.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.17. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

